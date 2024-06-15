6,400-Square-Foot Manor Listed At Just Over $1.8M In Bergen County (Look Inside)

The more than 6,400-square-foot home at 27 Pascack Road in Woodcliff Lake sits on 3.8 acres on an "ultra-private" hilltop, according to the listing by Keller Williams City Views Realty.

"Whether you choose to subdivide to develop or renovate the existing to suit, this rare lot in the desirable Woodcliff Lake offers endless possibilities," the listing reads.

The home features a versatile floor plan with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a grand foyer, expansive back yard, large windows, a fireplace, butler's pantry, and more.

Click here for the completely listing, represented by Casey Money.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.