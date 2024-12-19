6 Pounds Of Crystal Meth, Guns Seized From Hackensack Dad-Son Duo: Cops

Jahfari Raheem Miller, 41, and Melachi Miller, 19, were taken into custody on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2024, after detectives executed a Superior Court-ordered search warrant at an apartment and a 2021 Chevy Tahoe, police said.

Inside the vehicle, investigators found an aftermarket hidden compartment containing a loaded, stolen Ruger LCP handgun, along with additional narcotics. The search also yielded large quantities of cocaine, packaging materials, and over six pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Jahfari Miller and Melachi Miller are charged with first-degree narcotics distribution, among other drug offenses. Jahfari Miller also faces multiple firearm possession charges, according to Hackensack police. Both men were processed and transported to the Bergen County Jail, where they await their first appearance at Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The operation was led by Detective Aaron Rios and the Crime Suppression Bureau under the direction of Detective Lt. John Dalton.

Hackensack police encourage anyone with information about a crime to contact CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are available for tips leading to an arrest.

