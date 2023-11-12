$22.5M Home Could Be Bergen County's Most Expensive Listing (Photos)

The 10,000-square-foot Mahwah home along the Ramapo River features 10 bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, a 20-stall barn, an English pub and wet bar, theater, sports fields, and more.

According to Zillow, the next most expensive listing in Bergen County is a mansion on Rio Vista Drive in Alpine, listed just under $22.5 million.

The Mahwah home also features a 3,400-square-foot carriage house with two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Listing agent Charles Oppler of Sotheby's International Realty says the equestrian facilities, indoor and outdoor pools, and wine cellar are just some of the "magnificent" property's great features.

Click here for the complete listing.

