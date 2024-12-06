12-Hour SWAT Standoff Ends In Arrest Of Wanted Man, Handgun Seized In Hudson County: Cops

The Guttenberg incident began around 1:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, when officers were called to an apartment building near 70th Street and Hudson Avenue for a report of possible burglary and criminal mischief, the agency said in a news release. Officers arriving on the scene found an apartment door damaged, appearing to have been kicked in, authorities said.

Video surveillance showed Oliver Checo, a resident of the building, kicking in the door before retreating into his neighboring apartment, police said. Further investigation revealed Checo had an active warrant for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct stemming from a Dec. 2 incident where he allegedly damaged the building’s mailboxes.

When officers attempted to arrest Checo, he barricaded himself in his apartment, prompting a request for assistance from the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team.

The standoff lasted 12 hours, ending with Checo’s arrest on multiple charges, including criminal mischief, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and obstructing law enforcement, officials said.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, Guttenberg detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant of Checo’s apartment. They recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun with hollow-point ammunition and multiple tabs believed to be LSD. Additional charges were filed for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

“This incident underscores the dangerous situations our officers face every day,” said Deputy Chief Frank Pelaez. “The discovery of a loaded handgun immediately accessible to the defendant highlights the risks to both law enforcement and the community.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Guttenberg Police Department at 201-868-3300 or email Lt. Steven Diaz at sdiaz@guttenbergpolice.org or Det. Sgt. Marcin Rysiec at mrysiec@guttenbergpolice.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.