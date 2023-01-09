'Force Of Nature' Jannine DeMeritt Of Saddle River Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle

Jannine Cueva DeMeritt of Saddle River died after a valiant cancer battle. She was 63 years old.

Jannine's obituary remembered her as a "force of nature" who "would light up every room she walked into with her bright smile and contagious laugh.

"Jannine was a strong and caring person who showed everyone around her to love fiercely and unconditionally. Jannine lived her life to the absolute fullest and even when her battle with cancer became unbearable, she continued to fight, still dancing through it all."

A GoFundMe page for Jannine's family had raised more than $9,400 as of Monday, Jan. 9.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, John; daughters Alexandra and Julia; sisters Gina and Terri; twin brother Vinny; parents Vicente and Graciela Cueva; along with a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Visitation was Jan. 9 at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home with a funeral mass set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

