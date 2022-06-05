Young Driver Killed In Route 17 Collision With Tractor-Trailer

A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 17, authorities confirmed.

The young motorist was ejected from his sedan in a collision with a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes just north of East Allendale Avenue in Saddle River shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, they said.

Authorities were trying to notify the family of the teenage victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

All of the highway's southbound lanes were expected to remain closed through the afternoon between Lake Street in Ramsey and East Allendale Avenue.

