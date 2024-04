Muhammad Yousuf, 54, was arrested late last week for a sexual assault that Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella alleged occurred this past Feb. 26.

Yousuf was sent to the Bergen County Jail following his arrest in Saddle River on Thursday, April 4.

A judge in Hackensack released him, with conditions, the next day, records show.

