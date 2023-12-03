'Naked In New York:' SNL Sketch With Emma Stone Stars Ho-Ho-Kus Cast Member

Well, she was for a "Saturday Night Live" sketch, at least (scroll for video).

Troast, a 26-year-old Ho-Ho-Kus native, joined the comedy show cast this year, for its 49th season.

She's starred several sketches this season including "Little Orphan Cassidy" with host Timothee Chalamet, and "Rome Song" with host Jason Momoa.

So now, she's "Fully Naked In New York" with Emma Stone, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, and more.

The Saturday, Dec. 2 episode marked award-winning actress Stone's fifth time hosting SNL.

Troast was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2023. She recently released her debut Adult Swim Smalls series, “Dohls." She can be seen in the feature films “Sweethearts” and “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.