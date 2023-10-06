Ho-Ho-Kus Native Chloe Troast Joins 'Saturday Night Live' Cast

The Ho-Ho-Kus native was named the newest cast member of "Saturday Night Live," joining the venerable comedy show as a featured player. "SNL" kicks off its 49th season on Saturday, Oct. 14 with Pete Davidson as host.

Troast is a regular in New York's comedy scene and has worked with Please Don't Destroy.

A graduate of NYU, she sang at her graduation.

Troast also enjoys crocheting, selling her outfits online. Troast's mom, Joanie, was overjoyed by the news.

Her father, Doug Troast, is Ho-Ho-Kus council president.

