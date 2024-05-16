Fog/Mist 46°

Woman Busted At Hotel Had $5K In Outstanding Warrants: Mt Olive PD

A woman was arrested at a hotel in Morris County on the morning of Thursday, May 14,  when police discovered she had two active warrants for her arrest, totaling $5,000 authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
At 10:27 a.m. police were at the Baymont by Wyndham in Budd Lake when they noticed Monika Bassett outside the front of the hotel, Mt. Olive police said. Police searched her credentials and found the two active warrants for her arrest- one from Mt. Olive Township for $2,500 and one from Rockaway Boro for $2,500 said, Mt. Olive police said.

Officers placed her under arrest and she was transported to headquarters, police said. She was unable to post bail and was lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility, police said.

