Winner: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $40K Sold In Morris County

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, June 20 drawing was sold at Gene’s on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 06, 37, 39, 45, and 46. The Gold Mega Ball was 21, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04, multiplying the third-tier $10,000 prize to $40,000.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $320 million, and the next drawing will be held on Friday, June 23.

