Winner: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Morris County

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, Nov. 21 drawing was sold at Main Marqet on Main Street in Succasunna, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 17, 22, 25, 30, and 38. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $308 million, and the next drawing will be held on Friday, Nov. 24.

