Winner: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Morris County

Who’s the lucky winner? A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Morris County.

Main Marqet on Main Street in Succasunna

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, Nov. 21 drawing was sold at Main Marqet on Main Street in Succasunna, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 17, 22, 25, 30, and 38. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $308 million, and the next drawing will be held on Friday, Nov. 24.

