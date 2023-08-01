Tributes Pour In For Beloved Morristown Man Fatally Struck By Car At 26: 'Always An Angel'

Cameron E. Olson died Saturday, July 15, his obituary says.

According to WNEP, a car struck a utility pole on Paradise Valley Road near the Poconos before hitting Cameron.

Born in Murray Hill, Cameron had attended Spectrum 360, a day program for individuals with intellectual disabilities, since he was six years old. He had established deep roots within the organization and “touched so many lives in his short time on Earth,” his memorial says.

“The students, teachers and staff were always greeted with his big smile and his trademark peace sign whenever he roamed,” reads his obituary. “Spectrum 360 was a big part of making him the wonderful person he was.”

Cameron also loved to socialize and walk the grounds at the Paradise Falls Lutheran Association in PA, fondly described as his “second neighborhood.”

“This wonderful community was always accepting of who he was and cared for him like he was their son,” reads his memorial.

Tributes quickly poured into social media following Cameron’s tragic passing:

Cameron leaves behind his loving parents, Royal and Kristen, his brother, Nolan, and many close friends.

Independence360 described Cameron’s legacy as one filled with love and friendship as they gathered to honor him by wearing his favorite color while waving and giving peace signs — two of Cameron’s signature greetings:

“I360 honored the passing of our friend Cameron Olson by wearing red and sending peace, love and a huge wave to heaven,” reads the heartfelt tribute.

“We will never forget our ‘buddy,’ our ‘pal.’”

Cameron’s memorial was held Saturday, July 22 at the Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home in Basking Ridge with a separate service for the Paradise Falls community held Saturday, July 29.

Donations were being made in Cameron’s loving memory to Spectrum 360 and the Paradise Falls Fund.

“I had the pleasure of having Cameron in my class during my first year of teaching,” reads one of the dozens of tributes on Cameron’s memorial. “I smile at my memories of him, and he always held a special place in my heart.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Cameron E. Olson.

“He could light up any room…Cameron was always an angel.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.