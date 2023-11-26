Overcast 43°

Tractor Trailer Overturns On Route 80 At Morris/Sussex County Border

A tractor trailer overturned on Route 80 Sunday night, Nov. 26.

 Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Kyle Mazza (file) / INSET: NJSP
Cecilia Levine
Two right lanes were closed along the westbound side of the highway in Byram Township, near the Allamuchy Rest Area as of 8:20 p.m., the state's DOT website says.

