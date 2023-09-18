TAX Cheat: Owner Of NJ Construction, Real Estate Companies Admits Stiffing IRS By $236,000

Salvatore Caravella, Jr. of Kinnelon didn't report $692,185 in self-employment income he earned from his businesses on his personal tax returns, a complaint filed by the Internal Revenue Service says.

Caravella's companies included 2-C Construction Company Inc., Bella Construction of North Jersey LLC and 203 Harrison Street LLC, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Newark.

Caravella oversaw all aspects of the businesses’ operations, including ensuring that all necessary tax returns on behalf of the companies were filed with the IRS, it says.

Rather than risk the possible outcome of a trial, Caravella took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to federal income tax evasion, following an investigation by IRS-Criminal Investigation.

A sentencing date wasn't immediately announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.