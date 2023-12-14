Washington Township Mayor Matt Murrello announced on Facebook last week that the town will be offering ice skating on the infield of Palmer Park baseball field.

Murello tells Daily Voice: "We can open it once Mother Nature freezes the ice and all our parks are open sunrise to sunset"

The township asks residents only skate and not play hockey, and to stay off the surface until it is ready to use.

"Have fun, skate safely and maybe we can get more than a handful of skating days in this year," Murrello said.

