Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Schools

NJ School Sending Students Home Early Due To Staffing Shortage: Report

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Students in Riverdale
Students in Riverdale Photo Credit: Natasha Tyjer-Mendez (Riverdale Schools Twitter)

One school in New Jersey is sending its students home early several times over the next few months due to staffing shortages, NJ.com reports.

The Riverdale Public School has added a new early dismissal day for each month through March, according to the outlet, which cites district officials.

Students were sent home at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the first of the four days, as the school amps up its efforts to hire substitute teachers and teachers’ aides, the report says.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.