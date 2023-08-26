Popular Bergen Wing Spot Replacing Lincoln Park Dunkin'

The Elmwood Park restaurant is opening as WINGMAN by Blue 42 in Morris County, taking over the former Dunkin’ on Main Street in Lincoln Park in November.

The announcement came in a recent post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

With the brand expansion comes a new focus on what customers at the Elmwood Park eatery have grown to know and love.

“We’re known for our wings over here, so we’re gonna bring the wings there,” owner Georgio Biancamano, of Wayne, tells Daily Voice.

“It’s going to be a very simple menu, just wings and apps. We're going to bring boneless wings over there, which people are asking us about every single day over here. We're gonna have a vegan wing option, so it’s mostly like a wing spot with other apps to offer."

Blue 42 boasts over 100 sauces and dry rubs for true wing fanatics to choose from. While many are savory blends of traditional flavors, others are a bit more…experimental, to say the least.

While Biancamano and his business partner, Daniel Zoltek, plan to focus on the wings at the new Lincoln Park spot, the atmosphere will feel virtually identical to the original Elmwood Park joint, he says.

Same decor. Same feel. Same music, he said: "Everything is gonna be like you're stepping foot in this place.”

No word yet on WINGMAN’s exact opening date — but keep an eye out for updates by following the upcoming Lincoln Park eatery’s newly created Instagram page.

WINGMAN by Blue 42, 188 Main St., Lincoln Park, NJ

