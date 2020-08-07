Unofficial Results: Jefferson Council Pres. Beat Out By Smith For 3rd Republican Seat

Jefferson Township Council President Kim Finnegan could lose her spot on the Republican ballot for the third council seat to challenger and former councilman H. Ronald Smith, unofficial election results show.

Three of the five candidates vying for the three seats are incumbents.

As of July 8, Councilman Robert Birmingham, Councilman Jay Dunham and Smith were in the lead.

Birmingham had 832 votes, Dunham had 748 and Smith had 700. Finnegan and challenger Lawrence LaSala trailed with 566 and 541 votes, respectfully.

These are the unofficial results, though: July 14 marks the last day for mail-in ballots to be counted.

