Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Politics

Unofficial Results: Jefferson Council Pres. Beat Out By Smith For 3rd Republican Seat

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jefferson Township Council President Kim Finnegan is one of five candidates vying for a seat. Photo Credit: Kim Finnegan Facebook
Unofficial election results in Jefferson's Republican race. Photo Credit: Morris County Elections

Jefferson Township Council President Kim Finnegan could lose her spot on the Republican ballot for the third council seat to challenger and former councilman H. Ronald Smith, unofficial election results show.

Three of the five candidates vying for the three seats are incumbents.

As of July 8, Councilman Robert Birmingham, Councilman Jay Dunham and Smith were in the lead.

Birmingham had 832 votes, Dunham had 748 and Smith had 700. Finnegan and challenger Lawrence LaSala trailed with 566 and 541 votes, respectfully.

These are the unofficial results, though: July 14 marks the last day for mail-in ballots to be counted.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.