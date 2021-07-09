Woman Hospitalized After SUV Hits Route 287 Divider, Overturns In Morris County

A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after her SUV hit a divider and overturned on Route 287 in Morris County, state police said.

The woman was behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit the divider and overturn in the northbound lanes near milepost 32.7 in Harding Township just after 11 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The woman was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of injuries deemed non-life-threatening, Curry said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

