Woman Held At Knifepoint During Hours-Long Sexual Assault In FDU Dorm: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old Jersey City man was charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and other offenses after he allegedly spent hours attacking a woman at knifepoint in her Fairleigh Dickinson University dorm on Easter Sunday.

Jayshawn E. Moore was arrested on Tuesday, April 11 and charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree burglary, terroristic threats, and various weapons offenses, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Moore is accused of forcing a woman he knew into a dormitory on the Florham Park campus before threatening her both verbally and with a knife on Sunday, April 9.

He then “assaulted her physically and sexually over a number of hours,” investigators allege.

Moore “surprised” the woman and was waiting outside her dorm once she returned after spending the weekend with her family, according to the Florham Park Police Department, adding that he "is not a student and is not affiliated with the university in any capacity."

Moore was taken into custody in Elizabeth and was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility. A pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 17.

Other assisting agencies include the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit and Major Crimes Unit.

“We have all been working hard on perfecting our inter-agency methods and protocols which, when coupled with our professional relationships among our law enforcement personnel, result in an effective force multiplier when we are confronted with crimes of violence,” said Carroll.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

Victims of domestic violence can find resources at the 4th Floor of the Morris County Family Justice Center at 10 Court Street in Morristown. The Morris Family Justice contact number is 973-829-4050; find online help at www.morrisfjc.org, or contact the Domestic Violence Abuse hotline at 1-877-R-U-ABUSED.

