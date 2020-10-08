UPDATE: Police Charge Morris County Dad Who Left Kids In Sweltering Car While Shopping

A 34-year-old Morris County dad was charged more than a month after leaving his two children -- one with developmental disabilities -- in a sweltering car for more than 45 minutes while he shopped, authorities announced.

Paul Michel, of Lake Hiawatha, was charged with abandonment and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said Monday.

Temperatures were hovering around 90 degrees July 5, when a 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were found profusely sweating and crying locked inside a car at Wegmans on Sylvan Way around 6:30 p.m., Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

Responding on a tip, officers broke into the car and gave the kids water, Roddy said.

Officers brought the kids into their patrol cars as store employees made announcements seeking their father. Michel came outside after 20 minutes, authorities said. The children were turned over to their mother.

Surveillance footage showed he'd been inside shopping for more than 45 minutes, Roddy said.

Michel was also issued a township ordinance for leaving a child unattended in a vehicle and a motor vehicle summons for failing to secure children in child restraint seat.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.