UPDATE: Morris County Worker Killed By Tree Branch

A man working on Tropical Storm Isaias storm cleanup in Morris Township was killed when a branch fell on him, authorities said.

Jody Terwilliger, 58, of Shohola, Pennsylvania was struck near Craig Road and Sussex Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Thursday, township police Capt. Robert Shearer told Daily Voice.

First responders crews performed CPR on Terwilliger before he was taken to Morristown Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Shearer said.

Terwilliger was an employee at Nelson Tree Service. His death was determined to be accidental, NorthJersey.com reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.