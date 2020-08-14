Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Morris County Worker Killed By Tree Branch

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A man working on Tropical Storm Isaias storm cleanup in Morris Township was killed when a branch fell on him, authorities said.
A man working on Tropical Storm Isaias storm cleanup in Morris Township was killed when a branch fell on him, authorities said. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

A man working on Tropical Storm Isaias storm cleanup in Morris Township was killed when a branch fell on him, authorities said.

Jody Terwilliger, 58, of Shohola, Pennsylvania was struck near Craig Road and Sussex Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Thursday, township police Capt. Robert Shearer told Daily Voice.

First responders crews performed CPR on Terwilliger before he was taken to Morristown Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Shearer said.

Terwilliger was an employee at Nelson Tree Service. His death was determined to be accidental, NorthJersey.com reports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.