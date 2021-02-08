Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
UPDATE: Man Struck, Killed By Train In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Area of the NJ Route 124 bridge in Madison
Area of the NJ Route 124 bridge in Madison Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was killed after being struck by a train in Morris County Monday morning, authorities said.

The man was struck by the Morris and Essex Line Train #6611 near the NJ Route 124 bridge in Madison around 8:45 a.m.., an NJ Transit spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The train had departed the Penn Station New York terminal at 7:49 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Dover at 9:17 a.m., authorities said.

The man was taken to Morristown Medical Center and pronounced dead, authorities said.

The approximately 35 passengers and crew members onboard the train was uninjured.

The Morris and Essex Line was subject to delays up to 45 minutes between Summit and Morristown, and NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier bus.

The investigation is being conducted by the New Jersey Transit Police.

