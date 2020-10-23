Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Union County Man Nabbed In Rash Of Morris County Home Burglaries, Car Thefts

Valerie Musson
A 22-year-old man who police say burglarized numerous homes and vehicles in Morris County last month has been charged.

Elijah Lott, of Scotch Plains, is accused of breaking into at least three Chatham Township homes and stealing valuables in September, Morris County Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release Friday.

Some of the homes Lott targeted were occupied during the break-ins, Carroll said.

Meanwhile, Lott stole two vehicles and burglarized several others, authorities said.

Lott faces various charges for burglary, theft and conspiracy and is being held at Bergen County Jail.

Approximately 640 vehicle thefts were reported in Morris County throughout the past three years, marking a “significant increase,” Carroll said.

“The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to investigating and prosecuting burglars and thieves who prey on our residents and violate the sanctity of their homes,” said Carroll. 

“The involved police departments and their officers are commended for their efforts and intelligence sharing, which led to this arrest and which demonstrates our collective commitment to keeping Morris County safe.” 

