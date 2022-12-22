Trio Nabbed In Parsippany Burglary

Three men in medical masks were caught breaking into a home in Parsippany early on Tuesday, authorities have announced.

Parsippany-Troy Hills police were called to a home on Beechwood Avenue in Lake Hiawatha around 10 a.m. on Dec. 20 by a man who reported seeing burglars enter his neighbor's house, the department said in a release.

On arrival, officers found and detained a man standing watch near a car at the intersection with Lake Shore Drive. Two others were found inside the home with stolen property in their possession, police claimed

All three — 26-year-old John Gonzalez-Gutierrez of Minotola, 25-year-old Jhojan Rodriguez-Alvarez of New York City, and 19-year-old Santiago Castro of New York City — were each charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit the same, officials wrote.

Rodriguez-Alvarez and Castro face additional charges for theft, police continued. Castro is also charged in connection with four robberies in Parsippany-Troy Hills in October, they added.

All three are being held at the Morris County lockup, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.