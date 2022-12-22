Contact Us
Trio Nabbed In Parsippany Burglary

Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock
Three men in medical masks were caught burglarizing a Parsippany home in broad daylight, police say.
Photo Credit: Parsippany Police Department via Facebook

Three men in medical masks were caught breaking into a home in Parsippany early on Tuesday, authorities have announced. 

Parsippany-Troy Hills police were called to a home on Beechwood Avenue in Lake Hiawatha around 10 a.m. on Dec. 20 by a man who reported seeing burglars enter his neighbor's house, the department said in a release. 

On arrival, officers found and detained a man standing watch near a car at the intersection with Lake Shore Drive. Two others were found inside the home with stolen property in their possession, police claimed

All three — 26-year-old John Gonzalez-Gutierrez of Minotola, 25-year-old Jhojan Rodriguez-Alvarez of New York City, and 19-year-old Santiago Castro of New York City — were each charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit the same, officials wrote. 

Rodriguez-Alvarez and Castro face additional charges for theft, police continued. Castro is also charged in connection with four robberies in Parsippany-Troy Hills in October, they added. 

All three are being held at the Morris County lockup, authorities said. 

