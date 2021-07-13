Contact Us
Breaking News: 5th Grader's Hitler School Project Leads To Teacher's Resignation, Principal's Return
Traffic Alert: Truck Stuck Under Railroad Overpass Causes Delays On Main Roxbury Road

Valerie Musson
Truck stuck under overpass in Roxbury Township
Truck stuck under overpass in Roxbury Township Photo Credit: Roxbury Township Police via Facebook

A truck hit and became stuck under a railroad overpass Tuesday morning, causing a partial closure and traffic delays in Roxbury Township, police said.

The truck became stuck under the overpass on Berkshire Valley Road shortly before 7 a.m., initial reports said.

The portion of the roadway between Dell Avenue and Hercules Road remained closed as crews clear the scene.

Meanwhile, drivers are asked to find an alternate route, township police said.

