Suspects Ring Bell, Force Front Door Open In Morris County Home Break-In: Police

Police are investigating after an occupied Morris County home was broken into Monday night.

Three suspects rang the doorbell of a home on Birch Lane in Florham Park before forcing the front door open believing that the home was empty around 7:45 p.m., Police Chief Joseph Orlando said in a release.

The residents were upstairs at the time, and the home was completely dark, Orlando said.

The residents yelled to the suspects that they were calling the police and later saw them running away, authorities said.

Orlando says the incident and method of operation is similar to other recent attempted break-ins in the area.

“Residents need to be aware of these crimes and others being perpetrated throughout the County, such as motor vehicle burglaries and thefts,” Orlando said.

“Please continue to be force multipliers for the Police Department and pay attention while you’re home, leaving your home or coming into your neighborhood, for any suspicious activity and report it immediately.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.