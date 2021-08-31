Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Memorials Honor Jersey Shore Lifeguard Killed By Lightning
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Suspect Who Attempted Back-To-Back Break-Ins In Morris County Still At Large, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Denville Police
Denville Police Photo Credit: Denville Police via Facebook

Police in Morris County are seeking clues after a man attempted back-to-back break-ins and fled Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of William’s Auto Body on Route 10 in Denville after receiving a report of a Black or Hispanic man wearing bright yellow or green shorts and a white t-shirt attempting to enter the back door of a home nearby just before 1:20 p.m., Capt. Jeffrey Tucker told Daily Voice.

During the initial investigation, officers received a second report of a man with the same description trying to break into a business in the same area, Tucker said.

A search by the Morris County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit was unsuccessful, and the suspect remains at large, Tucker said.

“Although the subject remains at large, there is no known threat or safety concern for other residents or businesses in the area,” said Tucker.

The Denville Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joseph Morgan at 973-627-4900 ext. 353.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.