Suspect Who Attempted Back-To-Back Break-Ins In Morris County Still At Large, Police Say

Police in Morris County are seeking clues after a man attempted back-to-back break-ins and fled Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of William’s Auto Body on Route 10 in Denville after receiving a report of a Black or Hispanic man wearing bright yellow or green shorts and a white t-shirt attempting to enter the back door of a home nearby just before 1:20 p.m., Capt. Jeffrey Tucker told Daily Voice.

During the initial investigation, officers received a second report of a man with the same description trying to break into a business in the same area, Tucker said.

A search by the Morris County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit was unsuccessful, and the suspect remains at large, Tucker said.

“Although the subject remains at large, there is no known threat or safety concern for other residents or businesses in the area,” said Tucker.

The Denville Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joseph Morgan at 973-627-4900 ext. 353.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.