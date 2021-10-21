Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice

STILL UNSOLVED: Police Seek Clues Decades After Finding Man’s Body On Madison Train Platform

Valerie Musson
Photo Credit: Morris County Prosecutor's Office

Investigators continue to search for clues nearly four decades after the finding the body of a murdered man on a Madison train platform.

The body of James Wescoe, 34, was found on the train platform by an employee at the Madison Train Station in Madison around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 1982, the Morris County Prosecutor’s office said.

Wescoe, of Charnwood Avenue in New Providence, NJ, had been at the Park Tavern in Madison around 12:30 that morning, authorities said.

Wescoe was last seen alive walking alone on Lincoln Avenue around 12:50 a.m.

The case was ruled a homicide, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

