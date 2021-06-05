STILL UNSOLVED: Police Seek Clues 28 Years After Finding Body Of Missing Man In Morris County

Investigators continue to search for clues nearly three decades after the body of a missing man from Brooklyn was found in Morris County.

A body later identified as Elbrous Evdoev, 32, was found in the parking lot of G.I. Auto Salvage, Inc. at 85 Old Bloomfield Ave. in the Pine Brook section of Montville on Saturday, May 6, 1993, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Evdoev lived at 3710 Laurel Avenue in the Seagate section of Brooklyn and was last seen alive at his home on Feb. 15, 1993, authorities said.

Detectives determined Evdoev died of gunshot wounds and ruled the case a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

