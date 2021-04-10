State Trooper Avoids Injuries After Box Truck Strikes SUV On Route 80, Report Says

A state trooper responding to a Route 80 crash avoided serious injuries Sunday as his police SUV was hit by a box truck, reports say.

The trooper responded to a two-car collision on Route 80 East in Rockaway before having his troop car struck by a Freightliner box truck around 12:10 a.m., DailyRecord reports citing state police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Curry.

The truck — which had just crashed into a Honda CR-V — then overturned and hit a Jaguar, Curry said.

The Honda and box truck drivers sustained minor injuries while the trooper and Jaguar were uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

