Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
State Trooper Avoids Injuries After Box Truck Strikes SUV On Route 80, Report Says

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A state trooper responding to a Route 80 crash avoided serious injuries Sunday as his police SUV was hit by a box truck, reports say.

The trooper responded to a two-car collision on Route 80 East in Rockaway before having his troop car struck by a Freightliner box truck around 12:10 a.m., DailyRecord reports citing state police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Curry.

The truck — which had just crashed into a Honda CR-V — then overturned and hit a Jaguar, Curry said.

The Honda and box truck drivers sustained minor injuries while the trooper and Jaguar were uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Click here for more. 

