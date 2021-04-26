Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Police: Woman, 26, Hospitalized After Truck Debris Shatters Windshield On Route 287

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized Monday morning after the windshield of her SUV was shattered by truck debris on Route 287, state police said.

Debris from a truck shattered the windshield of the the Honda Passport in the left southbound lane near exit 36 in Morris Township shortly before 8:20 a.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The woman was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of a hand injury, Goez said.

The scene was clear by 9 a.m., police said.

