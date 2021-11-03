State Police: Middlesex County Man, 44, Critically Injured In Route 287 Tractor-Trailer Crash

A 44-year-old tractor-trailer driver was critically injured after crashing into a guardrail on Route 287 early Thursday morning, state police said.

Weharken Dorsainvil, of Piscataway, was driving a Freightliner Tractor Trailer northbound when he veered to the left and hit a guardrail near milepost 32 in Harding Township around 3 a.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

Dorsainvil was seriously injured in the crash, which remains under investigation, Marchan said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.