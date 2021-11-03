Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Police: Middlesex County Man, 44, Critically Injured In Route 287 Tractor-Trailer Crash

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 44-year-old tractor-trailer driver was critically injured after crashing into a guardrail on Route 287 early Thursday morning, state police said.

Weharken Dorsainvil, of Piscataway, was driving a  Freightliner Tractor Trailer northbound when he veered to the left and hit a guardrail near milepost 32 in Harding Township around 3 a.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

Dorsainvil was seriously injured in the crash, which remains under investigation, Marchan said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

