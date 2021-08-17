Somerset County Woman Left Dog In Hot Car At HomeGoods Parking Lot, Chester Police Say

A Somerset County woman has been charged after police say she left her dog in a hot car in the parking lot of a Morris County HomeGoods store.

The dog was found distressed in the vehicle in the parking lot of HomeGoods in Chester on the afternoon of July 15, local police said in a release.

Officers removed the dog from the car, which was left unlocked with the keys inside, police said.

The owner — a Peapack woman whose name was not released — later told officers that she had left the dog in the car while she was shopping in a nearby store.

The woman was issued a summons for animal cruelty and released pending a mandatory court appearance.

