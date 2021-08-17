Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Somerset County Woman Left Dog In Hot Car At HomeGoods Parking Lot, Chester Police Say

Valerie Musson
Parking lot of HomeGoods in Chester
Parking lot of HomeGoods in Chester Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Somerset County woman has been charged after police say she left her dog in a hot car in the parking lot of a Morris County HomeGoods store.

The dog was found distressed in the vehicle in the parking lot of HomeGoods in Chester on the afternoon of July 15, local police said in a release.

Officers removed the dog from the car, which was left unlocked with the keys inside, police said.

The owner — a Peapack woman whose name was not released — later told officers that she had left the dog in the car while she was shopping in a nearby store.

The woman was issued a summons for animal cruelty and released pending a mandatory court appearance.

