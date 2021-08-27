SEEN HIM? Autistic Morris County Man, 23, Reported Missing

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 23-year-old autistic man from Morris County.

The man — whose name was not released — was last seen near Mendham Road in Morris Township, local police said.

The man is around 6 feet 4 inches tall with a light complexion and red hair, police said.

He was last seen wearing Crocs and blue and white pajama shorts, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

