Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
SEEN HIM? Accused Narcotics Dealer ‘Nitty Gritz’ Wanted By Morris County Sheriff

Valerie Musson
Tyson McCoy — aka “Nitty Gritz”
Tyson McCoy — aka “Nitty Gritz” Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's CrimeStoppers via Facebook

Seen him? Authorities in Morris County are seeking the public’s help tracking down an accused narcotics dealer known as “Nitty Gritz.”

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers has issued an arrest warrant for Tyson McCoy — aka “Nitty Gritz” — with charges for first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics, the department said in a release on Monday, Oct. 17.

McCoy, pictured above, is 41 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs about 180 pounds, police said.

He also has several tattoos, including one depicting barbed wire on his forehead, authorities said.

McCoy is known to make frequent trips to the area of Morristown and Dover.

Anyone with information on McCoy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers, call (973)-COP-CALL, or use the P3 Tips app on any mobile device.

