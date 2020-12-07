Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Men Seen Running From Stolen Mercedes After Morris County Crash

Valerie Musson
Police in Morris County are looking for clues after locating a crashed Mercedes determined to be stolen Monday morning, authorities said. Photo Credit: Long Hill Township Police Department via Facebook

Two Black men wearing all black were seen running from a Mercedes that had been crashed on Mountain Avenue in Long Hill Township Monday morning, local police said.

The men then fled in a black Range Rover bearing the NJ registration F43MXA, police said.

Both vehicles were found to be reported stolen from Northern NJ, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Long Hill Police at 908-647-1800.

