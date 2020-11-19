Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek ID For Morris County Man Who Tried Luring Children To His Home

Valerie Musson
Email me
Long Hill Township Police
Long Hill Township Police Photo Credit: Long Hill Township Police Department via Facebook

Police in Morris County are seeking the public’s help tracking down a man who attempted to lure two girls back to his home Wednesday afternoon.

A man in a red 4-door sedan drove up to two girls who were walking near Stonehouse Road and River Road in Long Hill Township and asked them to follow him back to his home around 3:10 p.m., police said.

The man then drove toward Division Avenue and turned left in the direction of Long Hill Road, police said.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man between the ages of 50 and 60 with gray hair and glasses, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Long Hill Township Police Department at 908-647-1800 ext. 0 and speak to the On-Duty Sergeant.

