Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Frosty Outlook: Mother's Day Weekend Could Seem Like 'Dead Of Winter,' Meteorologist Warns
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Smoking Jeep Leads To DWI Charges For Morris County Man, 43

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A Morris County man was impaired during a traffic stop that was initiated when smoke was seen coming from his vehicle, Mount Olive Police said.
A Morris County man was impaired during a traffic stop that was initiated when smoke was seen coming from his vehicle, Mount Olive Police said. Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook

A Morris County man had been drinking when police pulled him over on Route 46 because police noticed his jeep was spewing smoke, authorities said.

Marco David, 43, of Flanders was driving slowly down the eastbound side of the highway in a black Jeep Wrangler with his hazard lights on around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Mount Olive police said in a release.

After pulling David over, Sgt. Marianne Wurtemberg suspected he may have been intoxicated and had him perform a series of field sobriety tests, police said.

David did not pass the tests and was subsequently arrested and served a DWI.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.