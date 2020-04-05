Police: Smoking Jeep Leads To DWI Charges For Morris County Man, 43

A Morris County man had been drinking when police pulled him over on Route 46 because police noticed his jeep was spewing smoke, authorities said.

Marco David, 43, of Flanders was driving slowly down the eastbound side of the highway in a black Jeep Wrangler with his hazard lights on around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Mount Olive police said in a release.

After pulling David over, Sgt. Marianne Wurtemberg suspected he may have been intoxicated and had him perform a series of field sobriety tests, police said.

David did not pass the tests and was subsequently arrested and served a DWI.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.