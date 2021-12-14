Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Police Seek Witnesses In 2-Car Crash On Route 46

Valerie Musson
Intersection of Route 46 and Broad Street in Denville
Intersection of Route 46 and Broad Street in Denville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are seeking witnesses to a two-car crash on Route 46 in Morris County.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Broad Street in Denville just before 2:20 p.m. Sunday, local police said.

Route 46 was shut down in both directions between Route 80 westbound and East Main Street in Rockaway Borough for the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Denville Police at 973-627-4900 ext. 9.

