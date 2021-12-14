Police Seek Witnesses In 2-Car Crash On Route 46

Police are seeking witnesses to a two-car crash on Route 46 in Morris County.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Broad Street in Denville just before 2:20 p.m. Sunday, local police said.

Route 46 was shut down in both directions between Route 80 westbound and East Main Street in Rockaway Borough for the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Denville Police at 973-627-4900 ext. 9.

