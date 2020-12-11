Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Police Rescue Unconscious Morris County Man Who Crashed Into Mailbox During Medical Episode

Valerie Musson
Rockledge Trail in Chatham
Rockledge Trail in Chatham Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Chatham rescued a man who crashed into a mailbox due a medical episode Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officers observed a vehicle that hit a mailbox on Rockledge Trail around 5:15 p.m., Chatham Township Police Chief Thomas Miller told Daily Voice.

Officers tried to contact the driver — a 68-year-old Madison man — but broke a window and removed him after seeing him slumped over and unresponsive due to a medical episode, Miller said.

Police began administering CPR on the unconscious man before Chatham Emergency Squad and Paramedics arrived to take over treatment and transport the man to Morristown Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

