Police Nab Morris County Serial Shoplifter Accused Of Stealing $30K In Merchandise

Valerie Musson
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County)
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County) Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

An accused repeat shoplifter stole $30,000 in merchandise from a Morris County Target and other surrounding stores, authorities said.

Police in Washington Township responded to Target on Route 46 around 5:20 p.m. Sunday after the store’s loss prevention officer recognized a man from two prior thefts, Chief Jeffrey Almer said in a release.

Police confronted the man, who was trying to drive away from the store with a passenger, Almer said.

A follow-up investigation showed that the man — whose name was not released — had shoplifted around $30,000 from stores in other jurisdictions, police said.

The man was charged with shoplifting and taken to the Morris County Jail pending a court appearance.

