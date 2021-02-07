Police: Mercedes Benz Stolen From Morris County Driveway Recovered In Newark

Police continue to investigate after a Mercedes Benz that had been stolen from a Morris County driveway was later recovered in Newark.

The vehicle was stolen from a home on Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive sometime between 11:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on June 29-30, township police said.

The vehicle was later found parked in Newark with help from the city’s police department, authorities said.

The Mercedes has since been returned to its owner.

“Mount Olive Police reminds all residents to remove the key FOBs from their vehicles and lock their vehicles, even if they are in your driveway,” police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Mount Olive Township Police Officer Matthew Anderson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.