Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Police: 3 Women Steal More Than 5K Worth Of Cologne, Perfume From Morris County Ulta Beauty

Valerie Musson
Ulta Beauty on Hanover Ave.
Ulta Beauty on Hanover Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Hanover have launched an investigation after three women were caught on surveillance footage stealing thousands in colognes and perfumes and fleeing from Ulta Beauty.

The shoplifting was reported Nov. 27 at the store on Hanover Ave., Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

The store manager told police that three black women stole between $5,000 and $7,000 worth of perfume and colognes from the front counter and fled the scene, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover Police.

