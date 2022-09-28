Pequannock Man, 49, Flown To Hospital After Drunken Crash Onto Front Lawn: Police

A 49-year-old Pequannock man was flown to a nearby hospital after a drunken crash onto a front lawn, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in Pequannock found Christopher Lamoureaux, of Pompton Plains, trapped in his vehicle on the front yard at 396 Boulevard around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, police said in a release.

Emergency crews helped extricate Lamoureaux from his vehicle before transporting him via medical helicopter to a nearby hospital for further treatment, police said.

A follow-up investigation and review of on-scene evidence led to Lamoureaux’s arrest with charges for driving while intoxicated, traffic on marked lanes, and reckless driving, authorities said.

Lamoureaux was released and turned over to medical personnel. He is scheduled to appear in Pequannock Township Municipal Court.

The Pequannock Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

