Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Missing Underage NJ Girl Rescued From Sex Trafficking Trio
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Morris County: Developing

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Area of 1250 Valley Road in Long Hill Township
Area of 1250 Valley Road in Long Hill Township Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Long Hill Township Police via Facebook)

A pedestrian was hit by a car in Morris County Monday evening, developing reports say.

The pedestrian was found breathing but unresponsive after being struck near 1250 Valley Rd. in Long Valley shortly before 6:20 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim suffered a possible femur fracture, the report said.

Long Hill Township Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.