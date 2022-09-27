Contact Us
Pedestrian, 63, Critical After Being Hit By Pickup Truck At Chatham Intersection: Police

Valerie Musson
Chatham Borough Police Department
Chatham Borough Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Chatham Borough Police Department

A 63-year-old pedestrian was in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck at a Morris County intersection during the evening on Monday, Sept. 26, authorities said.

A 55-year-old Chatham Borough resident driving a pickup truck hit a pedestrian crossing Main Street at Railroad Plaza North shortly before 7:55 p.m., Police Det. Sgt. Michael E. Bochniak told DailyVoice.com.

The victim, also a borough resident, was treated at the scene by the Chatham Emergency Squad before being taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital, Bochniak said.

The victim was last reported to be in critical condition, authorities said.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

The crash remained under investigation. No further details were released.

