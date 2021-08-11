Contact Us
NY Man, 34, Arrested At Morris County Hotel After ‘Brazen’ Shoplifting Incident, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Florham Park police
Florham Park police Photo Credit: Florham Park police

A Staten Island man was arrested at a hotel after “brazenly” arguing with employees and shoplifting from a Morris County business, authorities said.

Michael DeLuca is accused of “brazenly” going behind the clerk counter and stealing display items from an unnamed Florham Park business on August 8, local police said.

DeLuca, 34, stole the items after getting into an argument with employees about a previously denied transaction, police said.

DeLuca was identified via surveillance footage and taken into custody Tuesday while staying at a hotel in a neighboring town, police said.

He was charged with shoplifting and released pending a court appearance.

“We know this does not come off as a serious crime to many, but in this town, our residents and businesses deserve to live and work in the best community we can provide,” Florham Park police said.

“We want you to know that this type of behavior will not be tolerated. We are a great, safe community and we will always do our best to prevent, investigate, and solve crime in our town — no matter how big or small the crime is.”  

