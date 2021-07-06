Newark Man, 18, Nabbed After High-Speed Chase, Crash In Stolen BMW, Morris Prosecutor Says

A Newark man driving a stolen BMW exceeded speeds of 100 mph and later crashed when he eluded officers attempting to stop him, authorities said.

Tysean Ware, 18, was seen driving a 2019 BMW Series 7 on Columbia Turnpike that had been stolen from a Florham Park home on June 2, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.

Officers chased Ware at speeds exceeding 100 mph before he crashed in Millburn and attempted to flee again, police said.

Ware was arrested and charged with second-degree eluding, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree joyriding, police said.

Ware was also charged in Millburn Township with receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension, police said.

The Florham Park Police Department and the Millburn Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

